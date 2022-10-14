‘Pushpa’ Makers Keen To Rope In Tamannaah Bhatia For Item Song In Sequel of Allu Arjun's Film?

After Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Pushpa: The Rise' became a blockbuster, fans have been waiting eagerly for its sequel. Directed by Sukumar, the second installment was announced after the record-breaking success of Pushpa and has been titled Pushpa: The Rule.

Both the lead stars will be seen reprising their roles in the sequel along with several new additions and everyone is looking forward to it.

Those who have watched the first part must have seen Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song Oo Antava, which became the major highlight of the film. Looks like the makers want to repeat the formula in the second part as well and if the latest reports are to be believed, Pushpa 2 will also have an item song as well but this time Tamannaah Bhatia will be shaking leg with All Arjun.

Similar rumors have been going on for months with speculations that Disha Patani or Nora Fatehi might replace Samantha in the Pushpa 2 song. Tamannaah, however, hasn’t yet officially come on board, but the director Sukumar and Allu Arjun are keen to work with her.

For the unversed, the sequel is said to be the Pushpa franchise’s conclusion. Earlier, the makers were planning to release it in December this year. But that isn’t possible as the film isn’t even on the floors yet.