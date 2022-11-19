Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
'Mind Of A Conqueror': Kangana Ranaut's Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the shooting of her biopic 'Emergency', shared a special note on the birth anniversary of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the shooting of her biopic 'Emergency', shared a special note on the birth anniversary of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The 'Queen' actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Saturday and shared a picture from the younger days of Gandhi.

These words are by M.O. Mathai, who was the Private Secretary to Independent India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kangana also shared a picture of herself from her make-up session in her stories. In the picture, one can also see an image of Indira Gandhi placed next to the mirror for make-up reference. 

'Emergency', which is Kangana's second directorial after the historical action drama film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', will see Kangana stepping into the shoes of Indira Gandhi to tell the story of India's watershed political moment of the emergency. The 21 month period of emergency saw the curbing of civil rights and also led to the rise of other political parties as the opposing forces to Indira Gandhi.

