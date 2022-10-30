'Kumkum Bhagya' Star Kushagra Nautiyal Unspools His Rocker Days In Delhi

Kumkum Bhagya's Kushagra Nautiyal opened up on how he and his co-actor Krishna Kaul were part of the same rock band during college days and they shared an equal love for music. In fact, Kushagra is fond of playing the guitar and before starting his acting career, he used to jam at different locations of Delhi.

He said: "I was a guitarist by profession before becoming an actor, I used to play Bollywood and rock music way before I ventured my career into acting. My now co-actor Krishna Kaul also used to be a singer in a rock band back in college and I was in the same band."

The actor did his schooling in Delhi, and later on, went to pursue his graduation in Shimla. He used to be part of music videos and also jam at Deer Park in Delhi. Music has always been his first love. Now, he is entertaining the cast of the show with his music.

Kushagra added that now he and Krishna have started jamming on the set with the co-stars of the show and it is great fun for them.

"Off late Krishna and I have started jamming on set, where we jam with Pulkit Bangia, Aparna Mishra, Mughda Chapekar, Tina Philip and all the 'Kumkum' family. The jamming session between us leads to some amazing musical time on set with other cast and crew members," he concluded.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.