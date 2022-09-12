‘Koffee With Karan 7’ On Disney+ Hotstar Episode 11: Varun Dhawan And Anil Kapoor Share Marriage Wisdom

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ is candidly taking viewers a step closer to celebrity secrets week after week. In its eleventh episode, the conversations turn steamy as Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. Delivering laughter by the dozen, the duo proves how being ‘filmi’ is what defines them best.

Uncannily, the guests were seen broaching the controversial subject of emotional and sexual infidelity. The two stars vehemently opposed either form, with Varun Dhawan reminding Karan Johar that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings. “If I cheat on my wife, my dog will bark and let her know,” said the star with an animated woof in the end.

The episode was rife with marriage advice for viewers as the two stars, one a newly minted husband and another with over 40 years of marriage, shared pearls of wisdom. “You have to praise your wife and do things that make her happy. It is also important to consider how she makes you happy,” said Anil Kapoor. The duo also turned into agony aunts in a special show segment. They received calls from maritally aggrieved partners and shared their smart tips to help them out of their hurdle.

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.