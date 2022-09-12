Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ On Disney+ Hotstar Episode 11: Varun Dhawan And Anil Kapoor Share Marriage Wisdom

The eleventh episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ will feature Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The two actors were recently seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jiyo’.

Anil Kapoor And Varun Dhawan On Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7'
Anil Kapoor And Varun Dhawan On Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 1:06 pm

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ is candidly taking viewers a step closer to celebrity secrets week after week. In its eleventh episode, the conversations turn steamy as Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. Delivering laughter by the dozen, the duo proves how being ‘filmi’ is what defines them best.

Uncannily, the guests were seen broaching the controversial subject of emotional and sexual infidelity. The two stars vehemently opposed either form, with Varun Dhawan reminding Karan Johar that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings. “If I cheat on my wife, my dog will bark and let her know,” said the star with an animated woof in the end.

The episode was rife with marriage advice for viewers as the two stars, one a newly minted husband and another with over 40 years of marriage, shared pearls of wisdom. “You have to praise your wife and do things that make her happy. It is also important to consider how she makes you happy,” said Anil Kapoor. The duo also turned into agony aunts in a special show segment. They received calls from maritally aggrieved partners and shared their smart tips to help them out of their hurdle.

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Koffee With Karan Koffee With Karan 7 Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Disney+Hotstar Jug Jugg Jeeyo Karan Johar Anil Kapoor Varun Dhawan Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start