Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Khichdi’ Actor Punit Talreja Rushed To Hospital After 2 People Thrash Him With Iron Rods

TV Actor Punit Tajreja was taken to hospital by passers-by after he was severely injured after 2 people allegedly beat him up.

Punit Talreja
Punit Talreja Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 2:29 pm

Television actor Punit Talreja, who featured in the popular sitcom ‘Khichdi’, was injured after two persons allegedly beat him up in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday night in Ambernath township when Talreja, 34, was returning home on his scooter after purchasing medicines for his mother.

Two persons on another scooter behind him honked, came in front of him, abused him for not giving them the way and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and other weapons, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath said quoting the actor's complaint.

Talreja suffered severe injuries and some passers-by rushed him to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that they have registered a case and the accused are yet to be arrested.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Related stories

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Rushed To Hospital After 'Cardiac Incident'

Lata Mangeshkar's Brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar Rushed To Hospital

Shabana Azmi Injured In Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

Tags

Art & Entertainment Television Show Television Actor Indian Television Actor Indian Television Industry Television Indian Television Show Khichdi Hospital Punit Talreja Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts