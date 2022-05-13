'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's' First Glimpse Out

After peaking the curiosity of fans for his family-drama ‘Jug Jugg Jiyo’, director Karan Johar finally dropped a first glimpse of the movie. Johar took to his Instagram on May 13 to share video starring actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film is set for a June 24 release.

The video shows the makers hinting at a surprise filled family reunion. Furthermore, we also see Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dhawan and Advani having a laugh with other emotions too. The track of the movie plays in the backdrop.

As soon as the video dropped, fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. According to news18, one fan said, “Looks great,” while other said, “So excited”.

Earlier in the day, the makers also dropped an interesting poster featuring the four actors which assures to put a smile on your face. The film will see Advani and Dhawan share the screen for the first times. ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ started filming in November last year in Chandigarh. However, with pandemic restrictions and covid-19 diagnosis of Neetu Kapoor and Dhawan, the filming was delayed. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is backed by Dharma Productions.

After the hiatus of months, the shoot resumed in August this year. The film will trace the story of two couples from different generations. Actors Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the film. With the film, Neetu Kapoor will comeback to the screen after nearly 7 years. She was last seen with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor in 2013 film ‘Besharam’.

Dhawan will be next seen in ‘Bhediya’ alongside Kriti Canon. Advani has ‘Bhool Bhulaiaya 2’ and a political drama with actor Ram Charan on her list. Anil Kapoor will be seen in Johar’s magnum opus ‘Takht’.