Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Godfather' Teaser Promises Action Feast For Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Fans

The unit of director Mohan Raja's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Godfather', has released the much-awaited teaser of the film as part of the birthday celebrations of the film's lead actor Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday.

Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi
Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 12:50 pm

The unit of director Mohan Raja's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Godfather', has released the much-awaited teaser of the film as part of the birthday celebrations of the film's lead actor Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, director Mohan Raja tweeted: "Here's the Teaser. Happy birthday our dear most Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. 'GodFather' Teaser out now. Megastar K Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan together."


The teaser gives away the fact that Chiranjeevi plays a character that is referred to as Godfather in the film. The Godfather, we are told, disappeared for 20 years from public gaze and that he has suddenly returned, only to gain huge popularity in the next six years.

The teaser also shows Nayanthara's character wishing that the Godfather doesn't arrive at the place that she is in. Meanwhile, there are a bunch of baddies who want to finish off the Godfather as well.

Salman Khan, who calls himself Chiranjeevi's younger brother in the film, says that he is ready to arrive anytime his elder brother wants him to.

The film, which has cinematography by Nirav Shah and music by Thaman, is to hit screens on October 5 this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mohan Raja Chiranjeevi Salman Khan Godfather Teaser Nayanthara Indian Film Industry Teaser Release
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?