'Liger' Star Vijay Deverakonda Meets Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi On The Sets of 'Godfather'

Southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy promoting Puri Jagannadh's Liger along with his co-star Ananya Pandey, had a fanboy moment when he met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and senior actor Chiranjeevi on the sets of ‘Godfather’.

‘Liger’ is one of the most anticipated films of this year and one could expect a high dose of emotions, drama, and action in the Dharma Production film that is set to hit the silver screens on August 25, 2022.

Vijay, who will make his Bollywood debut with the sports action flick, is currently busy promoting Liger and on Monday, the Tollywood heartthrob met Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi along with Liger director Puri Jagannadh, co-producer Charmme Kaur.

Salman and Chiranjeevi, who are busy shooting for Godfather in Hyderabad, extended their warm wishes to the entire team of Liger ahead of the film's release.

In the pictures, one could see Salman looking handsome in a maroon tee, black denim, and jacket, while Vijay's simple and sweet look was once again a show-stealer. Sharing a picture on his official Instagram handle, Vijay thanked Salman and Chiranjeevi for their love and support.

He wrote, "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir. Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always."

The 33-year-old star will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film, which will release in Hindi and Telugu. The actor underwent a major transformation for his role in the movie, which will also feature Mike Tyson.

Salman, on the other hand, will mark his debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Godfather’, which is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. The Bollywood superstar will be seen in a special dancer number in the political thriller film.

Last week, Chiranjeevi shared a glimpse from the sets featuring Salman Khan. He had captioned his post as, "Getting on to the Dance Floor with Bhai @beingsalmankhan for #GodFather .. and some Rocking Moves by @prabhudevaofficial are coming your way .. Super Thrills guaranteed."