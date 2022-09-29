‘Drishyam 2’ Recall Teaser: Ajay Devgn And Tabu To Relive The ‘October 2’ Happenings In This Thriller

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu are all set to share screen space in Abhishek Pathak directorial 'Drishyam 2', which is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam', which in turn, was a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film. The much-awaited thriller will also feature Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

While in 'Drishyam' Ajay's character Vijay Salgaonkar was seen protecting his family after his elder daughter's related incident led the family to a police investigation. The makers have assured that the sequel is going to be more thrilling, which will see Ajay reprising the role of Vijay Salgaonkar.

Now amping up the excitement, the actor has shared a recall teaser of the film, and it features all the important aspects of the happenings from ‘October 2’, a vital date in the police investigation. It was the same day the family took a trip to Panaji. They then visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, to create their alibis.

However, what caught everyone’s attention is the shot when Ajay says that he is ready for a confession, and if he really confesses to his crime, it still remains to be seen. Check out the recall teaser here:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Ajay shared a few glimpses from his 2015 film ‘Drishyam’, thereby teasing his fans about the film’s sequel ‘Drishyam 2’, ahead of its release.

On Wednesday, Ajay has yet again managed to get his fans excited on social media after he shared a poster of himself as Vijay Salgaonkar.

'Drishyam 2' is all set to hit the theatres on November 18. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

The 2015 Hindi film 'Drishyam' was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The sequel to the Malayalam film 'Drishyam' was released on February 19, 2021.