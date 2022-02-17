Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
'Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness': Five Takeaways From The Trailer

The trailer of the Sam Raimi directorial 'Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' was released on YouTube on Monday (February 14). As the fans are going crazy about the trailer, here are five takeaways from it.

Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Google

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 10:39 am

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been successful in keeping its audience engaged with a range of superhero movies. Following the success of Hollywood actor Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for the release of ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’, starring actor Benedict Cumberbatch. The upcoming film is a sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’, which was released in 2016. The most exciting aspect of the film, apart from the plot, is that fans will get to see new characters.

The trailer of the upcoming Marvel movie was recently unveiled and the fans have been going crazy since the release. Amongst the innumerable speculations and debates around the movie, here are five takeaways from the trailer.

The X-men Crossover

Snippet From Doctor Strange TrailerSnippet From Doctor Strange Trailer

Ending the long wait of the MCU fans, ‘Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’ can possibly see an X-men crossover. In the trailer of the film, Dr Strange can be seen handcuffed before a group of shady figures. A voice from the background says, “We should tell him the truth” and the viewers can see a blurred glimpse of a bald head. While the face of the voice is not revealed, it sounded a lot like actor Patrick Stewart, who played Charles Xavier aka Professor X in the X-Men franchise.

Wanda In a New Form

Snippet From Doctor Strange TrailerSnippet From Doctor Strange Trailer

Actress Elizabeth Olsen reprised her role as a grieving Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’, which premiered early last year. With a nine-episode arc, the miniseries took place after the events of ‘Avengers: End Game’. Olsen returns in Doctor Strange with a significant role, but the trailer suggests that he may be leaning towards a more villainous side. “You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair,” she says as the Scarlet Witch in the trailer. Wanda meets herself in one epic moment when she confronts the Scarlet Witch.

Dr Strange's Alternate Reality

Snippet From Doctor Strange TrailerSnippet From Doctor Strange Trailer

In what can be seen as his encounter with his doppelganger, the trailer shows Dr Strange standing against his alternate self, Sinister Strange. The later can be seen saying, “Things just got out of hand” in the trailer suggesting at a plethora of problems that Dr Strange might have created while trying his stunts in the movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailer also shows Dr Strange in a helpless yet arrogant form where he does not listen to anyone and does what he deems fit.

A New Young Superhero?

Snippet From Doctor Strange TrailerSnippet From Doctor Strange Trailer

New young superhero America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, will be introduced in the film. She is from another dimension in the MCU, and one of her superpowers is the ability to open multiverse portals, allowing her to travel between universes. She's rumored to be a member of the Young Avengers, which will most likely include other young superheroes like Kid Loki, Speed, and Wiccan.

Different Worlds

Snippet From Doctor Strange TrailerSnippet From Doctor Strange Trailer

As the title of the movie suggests a multiverse, we can clearly spot different dimensions and worlds in the recently released trailer. In one of the scenes, Dr Strange can be seen falling through universes and dinosaurs can be spotted in the background. A Minotaur-like character, Rintrah, and other Masters of the Mystic Arts can be seen looking up at the sky as a cloud of black smoke rolls in over their temple in another scene from the trailer.

