'Cinema And Its Experience Have Evolved', Says Seerat Kapoor

Seerat Kapoor, who made her debut with the Telugu film 'Run Raja Run' and was also seen playing a gray character in the crime thriller 'Maarrich' starring Tusshar Kapoor, discussed the importance of finding the right medium for the right content, and her thoughts on OTT versus theatrical release.



She said: "In just a few years, I believe filmmaking has expanded dramatically for all of us. Cinema and its experience have evolved. From theatrical releases to now having content instantly accessible on your phone. There are even web series and shows that have travelled across the world in terms of content. Whereas many people are concerned that the growth of OTT would result in fewer people going to see movies in theatres, I disagree."



The actress was also seen in 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2' opposite Nagarjuna and 'Touch Chesi Chudu' opposite Ravi Teja.



She added: " I believe OTT and theatrical releases are completely different experiences altogether. Either way, it lies in the hands of the audience really. Whether it's the taste of the kind of story they prefer or the experience they chose to enjoy it."



While concluding the conversation, she shared that for her, medium is not that important as she is more concerned about the story and the role given to her. She wants to give her best in her work and this matters most for her.



"For me, the story and the characters have always held utmost importance regardless of the medium. Over the years, I have formed a relationship with my audience, where they shower and support me with their love for the characters I have chosen."



"Most of my films have left them pondering while also entertaining. It's a very sacred connection I share with them. So whichever platform the story may release, on the bright side, today as creatives we have extended ways to explore our potential and give back to our audiences to keep their smiles around life intact," she concluded.



On the work front, Seerat will be seen playing the lead in Dil Raju's next, which is yet untitled.