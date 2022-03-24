‘Bigg Boss 8’s Dimpy Ganguly Announces Third Pregnancy

‘Ex-Bigg Boss’ contestant Dimpy Ganguly took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans. The actress penned an emotional post about her kids and wrote about how she cannot wait to have a third baby.

Sharing a picture with her daughter Reanna kissing her baby bump and her son Aryaan in her lap, the mom-to-be looked positively radiant. She wrote, “To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their "mum". How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine (sic).”

She added, "Can't believe very soon this love will become x3! Happy mother's day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that's this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world. #uaemothersday #mothersday #mothers #momofthree (sic).”

Reacting to her post, actress Debina Bonnerjee, who is also pregnant with her first baby, wrote, "Yeaaaaa so happy to hear (sic)."

Ganguly tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy in 2015 and welcomed Reanna a year later. In 2020, the couple was blessed with Aryaan. Ganguly was earlier married to 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rahul Mahajan.