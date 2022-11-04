Friday, Nov 04, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta Leaves House For A While As She Loses Her Pet Dog

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Tina Datta had to leave the house for a while in the recent episode of the show as her pet dog Rani passed away.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta
Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 12:21 pm

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Tina Datta had to leave the house for a while in the recent episode of the show as her pet dog Rani passed away. 

In the episode, Tina was seen getting called by the voice of Bigg Boss inside the confession room.

Upon reaching the confession room, Tina is informed that something has happened in her life in the outside world and she will have to leave the house for sometime.

A shocked Tina then leaves the house. She gets to know that it is her pet dog Rani passed away. Just last week, the voice of Bigg Boss had informed Tina about her pet dog's ill health.

When Tina came back into the house, Shalin was seen giving her emotional support and asked what happened, to which Tina says "come outside with me. I need to go to the bathroom. I feel like puking oh god."

"Bigg Boss told me that my dog Rani died today. The sad part is I can't even attend her last rites."

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Mumbai Bigg Boss Tina Dutta Pets Hindi Hindi Series Entertainment
