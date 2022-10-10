Monday, Oct 10, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot Pushes Archana Gautam In Captaincy Task, She Demands His Eviction

'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam will be seen engaging in a heated argument during a captaincy task in the upcoming episode.

Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam
Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 6:57 pm

Archana complains that Shalin misbehaved and pushed her, so she demands his eviction from the house.

With Nimrit being unable to handle the house as a captain, Bigg Boss, in the upcoming episode, will be announcing the captaincy task for everyone but Nimrit.

Nimrit was announced as the 'sanchalak' of the task. All the contestants were called to the garden area for a task.

Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig are given buckets to put on their head and housemates have to drop different items into it. The one who will balance well will be the next captain of the house. All the contestants bring different items like shoes and bags to drop into the bucket.

Furthermore, Shalin brings a bag in a hurry and pushes Archana, which results in a huge fight between them. Archana said that Shalin hit her. "He should be evicted from the house," she added.

Meanwhile, Nimrit has been questioned by the audience for being a weak captain and getting emotional all the time. She is often seen crying inside the house.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Visually told More

