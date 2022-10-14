Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Choudhary Tears Up As Salman Khan Reveals Soundarya Sharma's Mean Remark Against Her

'Udaariyaan' actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen breaking down in the upcoming epsode of 'Bigg Boss 16', where host Salman Khan will be seen revealing co-contestant Soundarya Sharma's nasty remark.

Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary
Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:42 pm

'Udaariyaan' actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen breaking down in the upcoming epsode of 'Bigg Boss 16', where host Salman Khan will be seen revealing co-contestant Soundarya Sharma's nasty remark.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Salman can be seen telling Priyanka that Soundarya had said: "Ankit's mother will kill herself when she enters her house as daughter-in-law."

Priyanka is later seen questioning Soundarya over the comment.

However, Soundarya also defends herself saying: "You are allowed to talk. You got personal to me that day," she said. Following this, Ankit can be seen consoling Priyanka as she breaks down.

The Colors show currently features Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 16 Reality Show Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Soundarya Sharma Reality Show Contestants Salman Khan Colors TV India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC