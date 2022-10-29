Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Breaks Down As Salman Asks Abdu Rozik To Leave The House

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen breaking down after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan asked the cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik to leave the house after being nominated over being a "strong contestant".

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 12:37 pm

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen breaking down after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan asked the cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik to leave the house after being nominated over being a "strong contestant". 

In a promo clip posted by channel Colors on Instagram, Salman seems upset over Abdu being nominated.

Salman said: "Aap Abdu ko nominated karte ho bole strong hai strong hai. Nateeja dekhna hai. Ghar chorkar jaa raha hai woh. Come Abdu."

The entire house seems to be in shock but it's Nimrit, who breaks down on the announcement and is even seen stopping Abdu.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan PROMO Bollywood TEAMS Bigg Boss Housemates Instagram Colors TV Salman Khan Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting