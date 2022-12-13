‘Beintehaa’ Fame Actress Anjali Kapoor Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience

Singer and actress Anjali Kapoor’s work repertoire include Color's TV show ‘Beintehaa’, ‘V Distraction’ (Channel V Series), the web series ‘An Incomplete Mission’, T-Series music video ‘Zindagi’ of eminent singer Stebin Ben, ‘Oh My God’ Punjabi song sung by Band Of Brothers and her latest web series ‘Farm House’. She opens up on facing casting couch and why she switched from acting to singing.

Opening up about her bitter experience of casting, the 26-year-old actress says, "Yes, I have experienced casting couch and it was also one of the reasons for stepping back and moving towards singing because I don't want to face such things. Also, in today's time it has become a normal thing even if you disagree, someone else would be ready to do it for work. If you have any shortcomings in terms of acting, criteria for looks therefore getting rejected so it's fine. But if you are facing rejections for being against casting couch then it's totally unfair."

She adds, "I have faced it after which I got very demotivated. Agar mein woh show kar leti without any objection, toh mein aj ek known actor hoti. And it was for a known show but I don't want to name it. I feel it somewhere breaks you mentally. I feel many girls have faced this some don't speak up but some speak up and face consequences as well. But yes, many have faced but don't stand up thinking they won't get work in future."

Sharing about the reason for choosing singing over acting she reveals, “The main reason behind me switching to singing from acting was that I worked very hard for and gave many auditions, but faced a lot of rejections and negative things. I feel it's an uncertain field and also with age, you get only certain kinds of roles. But in singing your voice doesn't leave you until the end and my voice is God-gifted so I thought of going ahead on that path. Also, I went to depression after facing rejections and also was demanding certain things which I thought I won't be able to fulfil."

Apart from singing Anjali aspires to be a part of reality shows, she says, “I would love to be a part of a reality show because in fiction shows you're portraying some character but in reality shows, you depict your own character. I feel it's a great opportunity to show yourself in real. I would definitely prefer."