World’s Most Beautiful Beans Museum Has Finally Reopened

In a world where wonder never ceases, here’s what we have got. A bean museum. Yes, you have read it right! To familiarise people with food and its history, one of America’s oldest and best-selling baked bean brands, Bush’s, recently launched a museum about beans. They spent the last five months renovating and reworking, and finally, it is here.

According to media reports, Bush recently opened its Visitor Center Museum in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee. They claim the museum to be a one-stop shop to learn everything about beans and the world’s most beautiful museum. Initially, the museum was opened in 2010. The museum needed some renovation, and they had to shut it down this year on January 13. Now, the museum is back with quirky games with the help of technology. The site of the museum dates back to the early 1900s when it was just Bush’s general store.

All of this is free of charge! According to media reports, the brand wrote, "Whether you want to explore Bush's wide range of products on the digital shelf set, take a deep dive into Bush's history, or get a close look at how these beautiful beans are made, all your foodie questions will be answered at the Bush's Beans Visitor Center Museum."

Visitors can check out their weight, which will be shown in beans, theatre plays about the process and a new digital plant which will show the manufacturing process. There will be an interactive digital shelf where customers can pick any Bush’s product and learn about its origin, recipe, etc.

The Visitor Center includes a general store, which houses Bush’s swag and products, and the Bush Family Café.

The Bush’s Visitor Center Museum is open all seven days from 9 AM to 4 PM.