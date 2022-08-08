Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Frances Removes All Covid-19 Related Travel Restrictions

However, rules might change if a new covid-19 variant is discovered
Updated: 08 Aug 2022 10:54 pm

Headed towards France soon? You will be glad to know that the country has done away with all Covid-19 restrictions.

This means that visitors do not have to carry any proof of Covid-19 tests or any vaccination certificate. They also do not need papers stating that they are free of Covid-19 symptoms. Visitors do not have to produce a legal requirement to justify their reason for travel either. And this applies to both vaccinated as well as unvaccinated travellers.

The rule is applicable till March 2023. However, this may change if a new Covid-19 variant is discovered.

Incidentally, France is one of the last European countries to bid adieu to Covid-19 travel protocols. Last month, three countries – Finland, Portugal and Estonia – had dropped all travel restrictions too.

