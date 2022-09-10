Craving A Delicious Brunch? These 5 Places In India Have A Scrumptious Solution

People all around India are foodies, due to the wide range of foods offered. There are several selections available, including Italian, Chinese, Continental, Asian, and European cuisines. As the week draws to a close, it's time to rest, relax, and celebrate the weekend with extravagant treats. Some of us enjoy cooking at home, while others prefer to gather with friends and family for talk, tasty food, and beverages. If you fall into the latter type, we have something for you that might make your weekend memorable and enjoyable.

Here is a list of 5 venues in India where you can eat delicious Sunday brunch, take photos, and post them to your Instagram stories, reels, and more.

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

If you happen to be in Lower Parel on a Sunday, go to The Bombay Canteen for their 'No Rules Brunch,' which is accessible every Saturday and Sunday. This brunch has no restrictions, so start with a chaat, eggs, beverages, or whatever you like. It's also influenced by brunch favourites from throughout the world. They've enhanced the chaats you know and love in traditional TBC style, so you can bite into them or try their twist of "Indianised" waffles.

Location: Process House, SB Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Price: This brunch menu is a la carte, prices start at INR 495 (plus taxes)

The Dyu Art Cafe, Bengaluru

This cafe brings art, cuisine, and drinks under one roof in a charming, ancient cottage, ideal for those lazy afternoons. The cafe, which has been renovated to accommodate an upper floor with comparable seating, has an open courtyard, cemented benches, and gabled roof, similar to an ancient Kerala-style house. The restaurant's brunch includes English breakfast to Indian is also appealing, with dishes created from healthy, fresh ingredients. The brunch is served with eco-friendly utensils to give a raw, beautiful, and real feel.

Location: 5th Block Koramangala, Bengaluru

Price: Approx INR 800

Annamaya Andaz, New Delhi

Annamaya at Andaz redefines the 'Anna Maya Artisan Brunch' that it offers, making it a finger-licking delicious brunch inspired by the colours and flavours of the world. It delights you with choice while also taking you through what healthy, tasty eating should be like.

Location: Ground floor, Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi,

Price: INR 2950 per person valid till December 2022

The Hole In The Wall Cafe, Hyderabad

This Cafe is a well-known all-day brunch spot in Hyderabad where you can have a tasty English meal. If you want waffles, pancakes, and smoothies for breakfast, this eatery will not disappoint. This Instagram-worthy cafe in Hyderabad is one of the nicest venues in the city since it has plenty of seats both indoors and outside, as well as a lovely atmosphere.

Location: Rina Road, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana

Price: Approx INR 600

Glenary's, Darjeeling

This bakery and cafe in the mall area, one of the most notable landmarks in Darjeeling's hills, serves some delectable breakfast items such as pies, puffs, and pastries. A visit to this location is a necessity for everyone who enjoys spending time in the hills. They also have a location at the Chowk market. The restaurant brunch is famous for its sausage rolls, burgers, and buns, and This cafe draws a lot of people, especially for brunch, because of the view of the mountains from the table.

Location: Nehru Road, Chauk bazaar, Darjeeling, West Bengal

Price: Approx INR 1200

So, let this weekend be all about brunching at these places.