Travellers can pick up their packed bags and finally head to Bhutan. The country had cancelled the entry of international travellers for the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. Now, travellers can witness nature’s beauty once again. In an attempt to make a reive economy, the country is planning to take a step towards sustainability.

As per the Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB), travellers can enter the country from September 23 this year. Tourism will focus on renewed sustainability of the sector. It will focus on infrastructure and services, the travel experience of tourists and the environmental impact. It is undergoing a massive change and development in the tourism industry.

As per the reports, Dr Tandi Dorji, the foreign minister of Bhutan and chairperson of the Tourism Council of Bhutan,” Covid-19 has allowed us to reset — to rethink how the sector can be best structured and operated so that it not only benefits Bhutan economically but socially as well while keeping carbon footprints low. In the long run, our goal is to create high-value experiences for visitors, and well-paying and professional jobs for our citizens.”

The country aims to introduce changes and revisions of standards for service providers such as hotels, guides, tour operators and drivers and will find strategic ways to tourists. Employees will participate in events and programmes to check the quality of the services.

For Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), the country will be raising USD (INR 5,128) per person per night. Tourists will raise USD 200 (INR 15,778). The funds will go to activities that will lead to carbon-neutral tourism. Hence, taking a step closer to sustainable tourism. For Indian tourists, they have to pay a stipulated fee which will be revised later.

Dorji Dhradhul, Director General of Tourism Council of Bhutan said in a report,” Our strategy for the revamp of the tourism sector brings us back to our roots, of ‘High Value, Low Volume’ tourism, where we meet the needs of tourists while protecting our people, culture, values, and environment. Tourism is a strategic and valuable national asset, one that does not only impact those working in the sector but all Bhutanese. Ensuring its sustainability is vital to safeguarding future generations.”