World Athletics Indoor C'ships 2026: Charlton Matches Own WR Of 7.65 In 60m Hurdles

Bahamas sprinter Devynne Charlton matched her own world record by clocking 7.65 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles at the World Indoors for the third straight year on Sunday. Charlton also ran 7.65 at the 2024 World Indoors. Nadine Visser of the Netherlands took silver in 7.73 and Pia Skrzyszowska took bronze before her home fans with the same time. Charlton finished sixth in the 100 hurdles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

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World Athletics Indoor Championships women's 60 meters hurdles final-Devynne Charlton
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, poses after winning the gold medal in the women's 60 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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World Athletics Indoor Championships womens 60 meters hurdles final-Pia Skrzyszowska
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, center, Nadine Visser, of the Netherlands, left, and Pia Skrzyszowska, of Poland, pose on the podium after winning medals in the women's 60 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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World Athletics Indoor Championships womens 60 meters hurdles final-Devynne Charlton
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, poses on the podium after winning a gold medal in the women's 60 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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World Athletics Indoor Championships womens 60 meters hurdles final-Devynne Charlton
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, left, crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's 60 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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World Athletics Indoor Championships womens 60 meters hurdles final-Devynne Charlton
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, Pia Skrzyszowska, of Poland, Ditaji Kambundji, of Switzerland, and Nadine Visser, of the Netherlands, cross the finish line in the women's 60 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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World Athletics Indoor Championships womens 60 meters hurdles final-Ida Beiter Bomme
From left to right, Ida Beiter Bomme, of Denmark, Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, and Nika Glojnaric, of Slovenia, compete in a women's 60 meters hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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World Athletics Indoor Championships womens 60 meters hurdles final-Devynne Charlton
Devynne Charlton, of Bahamas, from left, Pia Skrzyszowska, of Poland, Ditaji Kambundji, of Switzerland, and Nadine Visser, of the Netherlands, compete in the women's 60 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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