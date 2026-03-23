World Athletics Indoor C'ships 2026: Charlton Matches Own WR Of 7.65 In 60m Hurdles
Bahamas sprinter Devynne Charlton matched her own world record by clocking 7.65 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles at the World Indoors for the third straight year on Sunday. Charlton also ran 7.65 at the 2024 World Indoors. Nadine Visser of the Netherlands took silver in 7.73 and Pia Skrzyszowska took bronze before her home fans with the same time. Charlton finished sixth in the 100 hurdles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.
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