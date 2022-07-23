Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
World Athletics Championships 2022: Annu Rani Finishes Seventh In Women’s Javelin Final In Eugene

Annu Rani’s best effort on Saturday came in the second attempt when she threw the spear to 61.12m. Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia took gold.

Annu Rani competes in the women's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2022.
Annu Rani competes in the women's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2022. AP

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 9:00 am

India’s Annu Rani better her performance from the last edition to finish seventh in the women’s javelin throw final with a below-par effort of 61.12m at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Competing in her second consecutive final in the showpiece, Rani achieved her best of the day in her second attempt but failed to cross 60m mark in other five throws. In the previous edition in Doha in 2019, Annu Rani had finished eighth with a best throw of 61.12m.

Her series read 56.18m, 61.12m, 59.27m, 58.14m, 59.98m and 58.70m. She has a season’s and personal best of 63.82m. The national record holder had qualified for the final as eighth best in the qualification round with a throw of 59.60m.

Defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia won the gold with a best and world leading throw of 66.91m. American Kara Winger took the silver with a last round effort of 64.05m while Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan won a surprise bronze with her best throw of 63.27m.

Olympic champion Shiying Liu of China was fourth with a best performance of 63.25m. This was Rani's third appearance in the showpiece. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.

Annu had broken her own national record with a throw of 63.82m while winning gold during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur.

