Victory On Novak Djokovic's 37th Birthday
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 37th birthday by securing a quarter-final spot at the Geneva Open handing a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to the unseeded Yannick Hanfmann. It was the 1,100th victory for the World No. 1 at ATP tournaments.
Dinesh Karthik: Final Chapter
In a dramatic showdown, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their eliminator match of the 2024 Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets. Once again, the grasp of championship glory slipped through the hands of Faf Du Plessis' team. And with that, the final chapter of the illustrious cricket career of the great Dinesh Karthik marked the end. DK is retired! it was visible at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 22, Wednesday amidst the warm hugs exchanges with fellow players.
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu In Round Of 16
The star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action at the Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 badminton tournament round of 16 against South Korea's Sim Yu Jin.
U-20 Men's National Football Champ's: Delhi Win
Team Delhi won the inaugural Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship, handing a 4-3 defeat to Karnataka on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time in Narainpur at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground.
The tournament spanned 40 days and involved a total of 32 teams participated.
Europa League Final: Atalanta 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Today's Sports News LIVE May 23, 2024
Before the big ticket events come up on weekend, Thursday is relatively light for sports fans. In the Europa League Final, Bayer Leverkusen were handed their first loss of season by Atalanta who lifted the trophy. There is no game in IPL with just two more matches remaining to find out the winner. In the 2nd T20I, Bangladesh will look to bounce back after a shock loss to USA in the first T20I. In Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic will be in action later today. Follow all this and every single sports update of the day right here