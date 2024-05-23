Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title

Today's Sports News LIVE May 23, 2024: Before the big ticket events come up on weekend, Thursday is relatively light for sports fans. In the Europa League Final, Bayer Leverkusen were handed their first loss of season by Atalanta who lifted the trophy. There is no game in IPL with just two more matches remaining to find out the winner. In the 2nd T20I, Bangladesh will look to bounce back after a shock loss to USA in the first T20I. In Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic will be in action later today. PV Sindhu will also take the court in the Malaysia Masters badminton tournaemnt. Follow all this and every single sports update of the day right here