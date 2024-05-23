Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title

Today's Sports News LIVE May 23, 2024: Before the big ticket events come up on weekend, Thursday is relatively light for sports fans. In the Europa League Final, Bayer Leverkusen were handed their first loss of season by Atalanta who lifted the trophy. There is no game in IPL with just two more matches remaining to find out the winner. In the 2nd T20I, Bangladesh will look to bounce back after a shock loss to USA in the first T20I. In Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic will be in action later today. PV Sindhu will also take the court in the Malaysia Masters badminton tournaemnt. Follow all this and every single sports update of the day right here

Outlook Sports Desk
23 May 2024
23 May 2024
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong reacts as Atalanta's players celebrate after their teammate Ademola Lookman scored his side's third goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, May 23, 2024. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Victory On Novak Djokovic's 37th Birthday 

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 37th birthday by securing a quarter-final spot at the Geneva Open handing a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to the unseeded Yannick Hanfmann. It was the 1,100th victory for the World No. 1 at ATP tournaments.

Dinesh Karthik: Final Chapter

In a dramatic showdown, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their eliminator match of the 2024 Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets. Once again, the grasp of championship glory slipped through the hands of Faf Du Plessis' team. And with that, the final chapter of the illustrious cricket career of the great Dinesh Karthik marked the end. DK is retired! it was visible at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 22, Wednesday amidst the warm hugs exchanges with fellow players. 

Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu In Round Of 16 

The star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action at the Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 badminton tournament round of 16 against South Korea's Sim Yu Jin.

U-20 Men's National Football Champ's: Delhi Win

Team Delhi won the inaugural Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship, handing a 4-3 defeat to Karnataka on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time in Narainpur at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground.

The tournament spanned 40 days and involved a total of 32 teams participated.

Europa League Final: Atalanta 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Today's Sports News LIVE May 23, 2024

Before the big ticket events come up on weekend, Thursday is relatively light for sports fans. In the Europa League Final, Bayer Leverkusen were handed their first loss of season by Atalanta who lifted the trophy. There is no game in IPL with just two more matches remaining to find out the winner. In the 2nd T20I, Bangladesh will look to bounce back after a shock loss to USA in the first T20I. In Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic will be in action later today.

