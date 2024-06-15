Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Even as the T20 Cricket World Cup draws closer to the Super Eight stage, there's mouth-watering action galore in other fields of play. The Euro 2024 has kicked off and the likes of Spain, Croatia, Hungary and Switzerland will take the field tonight for their respective campaign openers. The US Open golf tournament will enter its third day in Kentucky. Meanwhile, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal will take on Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Perugia Challengers semi-finals. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Saturday, June 15, 2024 right here.