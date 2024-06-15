T20 WC: 'Bye Bye' Pakistan
As the United States reached the Super Eights from Group A after India, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan faced elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup. The team played only three matches, cliamed victory in one.
T20 World Cup: New Zealand's First Win Of Season
New Zealand, already eliminated, registered their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, as they defeated Uganda (eliminated) by nine wickets in Tarouba, Trinidad.
The Kiwis put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Uganda for a paltry 40 before chasing down the target in only 5.2 overs with opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra remaining unbeaten on 22 and 1 respectively.
Euro 2024: Host Germany Kick Off Campain With Victory
Host Germany kicked off the 2024 UEFA European Championship with a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland on Friday night.
Both the 21-year old duo Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala became the youngest goal scorers in history as they helped Germany to gain control within 20 minutes of the game.
Sumit Nagal's Winning Streaks Continues
The Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has advanced to the semifinals of Perugia Challengers after a resounding 6-4, 7-5 win over Maks Kasnikowski of Poland.
Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 15, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Even as the T20 Cricket World Cup draws closer to the Super Eight stage, there's mouth-watering action galore in other fields of play. The Euro 2024 has kicked off and the likes of Spain, Croatia, Hungary and Switzerland will take the field tonight for their respective campaign openers. The US Open golf tournament will enter its third day in Kentucky. Meanwhile, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal will take on Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Perugia Challengers semi-finals. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Saturday, June 15, 2024 right here.