Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals

The Euro 2024 has kicked off and the likes of Spain, Croatia, Hungary and Switzerland will take the field tonight for their respective campaign openers. The US Open golf tournament will enter its third day in Kentucky. Meanwhile, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal will take on Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Perugia Challengers semi-finals. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Saturday, June 15, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
15 June 2024
15 June 2024
File photo of India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal in action at Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. Photo: AP

T20 WC: 'Bye Bye' Pakistan

As the United States reached the Super Eights from Group A after India, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan faced elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup. The team played only three matches, cliamed victory in one.

T20 World Cup: New Zealand's First Win Of Season 

New Zealand, already eliminated, registered their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, as they defeated Uganda (eliminated) by nine wickets in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The Kiwis put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Uganda for a paltry 40 before chasing down the target in only 5.2 overs with opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra remaining unbeaten on 22 and 1 respectively.

Euro 2024: Host Germany Kick Off Campain With Victory

Host Germany kicked off the 2024 UEFA European Championship with a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland on Friday night.

Both the 21-year old duo Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala became the youngest goal scorers in history as they helped Germany to gain control within 20 minutes of the game.

Sumit Nagal's Winning Streaks Continues

The Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has advanced to the semifinals of Perugia Challengers after a resounding 6-4, 7-5 win over Maks Kasnikowski of Poland.

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 15, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Even as the T20 Cricket World Cup draws closer to the Super Eight stage, there's mouth-watering action galore in other fields of play. The Euro 2024 has kicked off and the likes of Spain, Croatia, Hungary and Switzerland will take the field tonight for their respective campaign openers. The US Open golf tournament will enter its third day in Kentucky. Meanwhile, India's tennis star Sumit Nagal will take on Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Perugia Challengers semi-finals. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Saturday, June 15, 2024 right here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Borewell In Gujarat's Amreli; PM Leaves From Italy
  2. RSS Junks 'Rumours Of Rift' With BJP; Member Praises Party Day After 'Arrogance' Remark | Who Said What
  3. Dhanbad: Passengers Jump Off Train Over Bomb Rumours, 3 Run Over By Another Train On Adjoining Track
  4. 'Unconstitutional': West Bengal Guv Condemns CM For Not Allowing Post-Poll Violence Victims To Enter Raj Bhavan
  5. Sheena Bora's Bones, Remains Collected From Maharashtra Untraceable Now: CBI
Entertainment News
  1. Dalljiet Kaur Secures Stay Order From Nairobi City Court Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel
  2. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  3. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  4. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  5. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: BlackCaps Thump UGA By Nine Wickets
  2. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Fall One Run Short Of Historic Win In Unbelievable Finish
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  4. Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup: Angry Fans Flay 'Selfish' Mohammad Rizwan As USA Enter Super 8s
  5. Nepal Vs South Africa: Proteas Win Nailbiter By 1 Run; NEP Out Of Super Eight Reckoning
World News
  1. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
  2. Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Peace Offer, Says It Looks More Like An 'Ultimatum'; Compares Russian President To Hitler
  3. G7 2024: Modi Meets Meloni, Biden, Brings Focus On AI; Nation Leaders' Support To Kyiv, Fuss Over 'Abortion' | Key Details
  4. Why Are Dining Rooms Disappearing From American Homes? Here's What We Know
  5. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!