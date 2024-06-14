Hungary Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Match

Hungary and Switzerland will meet in their opening match of the 2024 UEFA European Championship Group A match on June 15, Saturday at the Cologne Stadium, for the first time after 86 long years at a major football event! (More Football News)
Hungary are entering in the marquee championship for the fifth time (third in a row) this year. They are emerging as a formidable force, growing, spreading, and topping the lists in the football world. Under the guidance of the Italian coach Marco Rossi, the team finished first in their qualifying group with 18 points from eight matches.
Switzerland, meanwhile, securing 17 points from 10 matches, finished second in their qualifying group. This year the team will participate in the European Championship for the sixth time, marking their third straight appearance. In Euro 2020, Murat Yakin's team reached the quarter-finals, and this year they are determined to vie for the title.
The last World Cup encounter between Hungary and Switzerland dates back to 1938, where the former secured a 2-0 victory. However, in their recent encounters, Switzerland has dominated the head-to-head record, winning six out of nine matches against Hungary. Their most recent meeting was in the European Qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, where Switzerland emerged victorious with a 5-3 win.
When is Hungary Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?
The Hungary Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A football match will take place on June 15, Saturday at the Colgne Stadium, Germany at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Hungary Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.