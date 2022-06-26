Wimbledon 2022: Madison Keys, Borna Coric Withdraw From SW19 Due To Injuries

Madison Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, and Borna Coric withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of injuries. The tournament begins on Monday. (More Tennis News)

Keys, an American who was seeded 19th at the All England Club, pulled out because of a hurt abdominal muscle.

“This isn’t what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury,” Keys tweeted.

“I’m so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%,” it added.

She was replaced in the field by Coco Vandeweghe, twice a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and twice a semifinalist at other Grand Slam tournaments, who lost in qualifying this week.

Vandeweghe’s first-round opponent will be No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina.

Coric is a Croatian who got into the field thanks to a protected ranking because he has been injured. He cited a shoulder problem for his withdrawal.

He was drawn to face No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman and that spot will be filled by an as-yet-unannounced player who lost in qualifying.