WI Vs ENG, 1st Test: Nkrumah Bonner Hits Ton As West Indies Take 62-run Lead - Day 3 Report

Late-bloomer Nkrumah Bonner's career-best century anchored West Indies to a 62-run lead against England on an attritional third day of the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Scorecard | Streaming | Cricket News

The home side batted all day to overturn a 109-run deficit, and Bonner almost endured, too. He was out just two overs from stumps for 123 after almost 10 hours at the crease.

The West Indies, in reply to England's 311, resumed on 202-4 and reached stumps at 373-9. On a sluggish pitch on which it was hard to bowl and bat, the West Indies eked out only 171 runs from the day's 90.1 overs.

Bonner made his test debut just over a year ago, but at 33 has been making up for lost time.

He absorbed England's pressure with ease and rode considerable luck. During the day, he was dropped on 73, survived umpire's calls on 102 and 112, and got an out overturned on review on 121.

His overnight stand with Jason Holder finished early on 79, but Bonner found regular partnerships with the tail to frustrate England. Bonner shared 73 with Joshua Da Silva, 44 with Kemar Roach, and 46 with Veerasammy Permaul.

Holder added only two to his overnight score before trying to leave Ben Stokes but edging behind on 45. Stokes, who barely bowled in the Ashes because of injury, finished the day committing 28 overs, his most in an innings in six years.

Holder's wicket was the only one West Indies conceded in the morning, despite England taking the new ball instantly.

Worrying for England, seamer Mark Wood bowled one over and left without bowling again because of an elbow injury.

Da Silva was out after lunch, lbw to spinner Jack Leach after two hours, 88 balls and one boundary.

Alzarri Joseph was dismissed for 2 by Craig Overton and England's hopes were up.

But just as in the first session, early wickets were followed by incredibly sustained defense from the West Indies.

Bonner and Roach scored at practically one run per over until Roach hit a couple of fours off England captain Joe Root.

They passed England's total in the meantime and Bonner went to tea on 98.

He earned his second test century in his 10th test straight after tea with a sweep to the boundary off Leach. He jumped into Roach's arms.

Roach was run out for 15, but Bonner snuffed out England's renewed hopes of a breakthrough.

Bonner was almost at stumps when England, in desperation, gave the ball to part-time offspinner Dan Lawrence, who induced from Bonner the slightest edge behind.

He'd lasted 355 balls, hit a dozen fours and one six, and received a standing ovation.