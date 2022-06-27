Monday, Jun 27, 2022
WI Vs BAN, Second Test: Kemar Roach Joins 250-Wicket Club As West Indies Dominate Bangladesh On Day 3

At Day 3 stumps, Bangladesh are 132/6, still trailing West Indies by 42 runs. Kemar Roach is now the sixth-highest Test wicket-taker for West Indies with 252 scalps.

Kemar Roach celebrates after taking his 250th Test wicket for West Indies on Sunday. Twitter (Windies Cricket)

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 11:39 am

Kemar Roach reached the landmark of 250 Test wickets as West Indies dominated the third day of the second Test with Bangladesh fighting to avoid an innings defeat. Bangladesh was reduced to 132-6 in its second innings at stumps on Sunday and still trailed the hosts by 42 runs at Daren Sammy Stadium.

Roach took the first three wickets to finish the day on 3-32 in 10 overs and move to 252 wickets in his 73rd Test for West Indies. Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal (4) was caught behind to give the pacer his 250th wicket.

Roach is now the sixth-highest Test wicket-taker for West Indies. Another quick, Courtney Walsh, tops that list with 519 wickets in 132 matches. Roach went on to dismiss opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (13) and Anamul Haque (4) to leave Bangladesh struggling on 32-3.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is the top scorer so far for Bangladesh in its innings with a 91-ball 42. He was also caught behind off Alzarri Joseph (2-31). West Indies earlier resumed on 340-5 — thanks to a chanceless and unbeaten 126 from allrounder Kyle Mayers — and extended its overnight lead of 106 to 174 after being dismissed for 408 in the first innings.

Mayers was dismissed by Khaled Ahmed after moving on to 146, caught by Shoriful Islam. Mayers' innings included 18 fours and two sixes. Ahmed took 5-106. Play was called off for the day at 5:30 PM local time after heavy rain.

Bangladesh scored a sub-par 234 in the first innings. West Indies won the first test in Antigua in just over three days, by seven wickets. Three T20 games and a three-match ODI series are also scheduled.

