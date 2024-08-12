Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Volleyball Medallists - In Pics

The volleyball tournaments at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were held from 27 July to 11 August 2024. 24 volleyball teams participated in the tournament. Indoor volleyball competitions were hosted at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. In the men's category France won gold, Poland grabbed silver and the United States settled with bronze. Similarly, in the women's category, Italy won gold, the United States claimed silver and Brazil secured bronze.

2024 Paris Olympics Women's volleyball: Gold medalist of Italy | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Italy's players pose for a photo with their gold medals on the podium during the victory ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/8
2024 Paris Olympics Womens volleyball: Silver medalist of United States of America
2024 Paris Olympics Women's volleyball: Silver medalist of United States of America | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Silver medalist United States of America stands on the podium at the medal ceremony of the women's volleyball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/8
2024 Paris Olympics Womens volleyball: Bronze medalist of Brazil
2024 Paris Olympics Women's volleyball: Bronze medalist of Brazil | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Players of Brazil show their bronze medals on the podium during the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/8
Gold medalist Italy, center, silver medalist United States and bronze medalist Brazil, right, stand on the podium during the victory ceremony
Gold medalist Italy, center, silver medalist United States and bronze medalist Brazil, right, stand on the podium during the victory ceremony | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

The gold medalist team of Italy, center, silver medalist United States of America and bronze medalist Brazil, right, stand on the podium during the victory ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/8
2024 Paris Olympics Mens volleyball: French team poses with their gold medals
2024 Paris Olympics Men's volleyball: French team poses with their gold medals | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

The French team poses with their gold medals after beating Poland in the men's gold medal volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

6/8
2024 Paris Olympics Mens volleyball: Bronze medal winners of United States
2024 Paris Olympics Men's volleyball: Bronze medal winners of United States | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

The United States volleyball team step onto the podium to receive their bronze medals after the final men's volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/8
2024 Paris Olympics Mens volleyball: Silver medal winners of Poland
2024 Paris Olympics Men's volleyball: Silver medal winners of Poland | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

The Polish volleyball team step onto the podium to receive their silver medals after loosing to France in the final men's volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/8
2024 Paris Olympics Mens volleyball: Silver medalists Poland, left, Bronze medalists the United States, right, and gold medalists France during the medal ceremony
2024 Paris Olympics Men's volleyball: Silver medalists Poland, left, Bronze medalists the United States, right, and gold medalists France during the medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Silver medalists Poland, left, Bronze medalists the United States, right, and gold medalists France stand for the French national anthem during the medal ceremony for men's volleyball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

