Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Volleyball Medallists - In Pics

The volleyball tournaments at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were held from 27 July to 11 August 2024. 24 volleyball teams participated in the tournament. Indoor volleyball competitions were hosted at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. In the men's category France won gold, Poland grabbed silver and the United States settled with bronze. Similarly, in the women's category, Italy won gold, the United States claimed silver and Brazil secured bronze.