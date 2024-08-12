Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Volleyball Medallists - In Pics

Italy's players pose for a photo with their gold medals on the podium during the victory ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist United States of America stands on the podium at the medal ceremony of the women's volleyball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Players of Brazil show their bronze medals on the podium during the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The gold medalist team of Italy, center, silver medalist United States of America and bronze medalist Brazil, right, stand on the podium during the victory ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The French team poses with their gold medals after beating Poland in the men's gold medal volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
The United States volleyball team step onto the podium to receive their bronze medals after the final men's volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The Polish volleyball team step onto the podium to receive their silver medals after loosing to France in the final men's volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalists Poland, left, Bronze medalists the United States, right, and gold medalists France stand for the French national anthem during the medal ceremony for men's volleyball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.