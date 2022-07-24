WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI, Cricket Live Score: West Indies Bat First Against India

The West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Sunday. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

India handed Avesh Khan his ODI debut. He replaced Prasidh Krishna. The West Indies also made one change, with Hayden Walsh in for Gudakesh Motie.

Playing XIs

West Indies : Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.