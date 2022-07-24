Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI, Cricket Live Score: West Indies Bat First Against India

Follow live cricket scores and updates of West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. India lead 1-0.

India won the first match by three runs. Follow updates and cricket scores of WI vs IND, 2nd ODI here.` AP Photo

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 7:17 pm

The West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Sunday. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

India handed Avesh Khan his ODI debut. He replaced Prasidh Krishna. The West Indies also made one change, with Hayden Walsh in for Gudakesh Motie.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

