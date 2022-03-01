Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Vladimir Putin Stripped Of FINA Order; Russia, Belarus Can Participate As Neutrals

International Swimming Federation said it was deeply concerned about the impact of the war on the aquatics community and the wider population of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin Stripped Of FINA Order; Russia, Belarus Can Participate As Neutrals
The FINA Order was awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 7:16 pm

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Tuesday decided to withdraw the FINA order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. (More Sports News)

The world aquatics body also announced that no athlete or aquatics official from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete under their countries' name but can participate as neutrals.

Related stories

International Hockey Federation FIH Joins FIFA, UEFA In Punishing Russia For War On Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: International Olympic Committee Urges All Sports To Ban Russia, Belarus

"The FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 has been withdrawn," FINA said in a statement.

"Until further notice, no athlete or Aquatics official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams.

"No national symbols, colours, flags should be displayed or anthems should be played, in international Aquatics events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia," the statement added.

The world body added that it was deeply concerned about the impact of the war on the aquatics community and the wider population of Ukraine.

FINA's decision follows the International Olympic Committee's request to keep Russian athletes out of sporting events around the world.

Tags

Sports Ukraine-Russia Tension Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Vladimir Putin International Swimming Federation (FINA) Russia Belarus World Anti-Doping Agency International Olympic Committee (IOC) Lausanne, Switzerland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity