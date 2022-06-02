UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Poland Beat Wales 2-1 In Opener

Poland came from behind to beat an understrength Wales side 2-1 Wednesday in the opening game of the Nations League. (More Football News)

Wales coach Robert Page rested most of his starters ahead of Sunday’s World Cup playoff but Jonny Williams still put the visitors ahead in the 52nd minute in Wroclaw with a low shot past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

But Poland substitutes Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski scored in the final 18 minutes to turn the game around and hand Wales its first defeat since losing to Denmark in the quarterfinals of the European Championship last year.

Kaminski was afforded time and space in the Wales penalty area to beat Wayne Hennessey from 12 yards in the 72nd. The winner came in the 85th after Robert Lewandowski’s shot was diverted into the path of Swiderski, who bundled the ball home from close range.

The League A group also includes Belgium and the Netherlands, who face each other on Friday.