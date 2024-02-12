UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Round Of 16, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The UEFA Champions League has entered the Round of 16. Defending champions Manchester City are set to face off against tough competition, aiming to secure their title once again. (More Football News)
Erling Haaland's impressive display for Man City, scoring two goals in a 2-0 victory over Everton, has injected some excitement into the tournament. Nonetheless, there's uncertainty surrounding the involvement of Madrid's Jude Bellingham, who is doubtful due to an ankle injury.
While Madrid showcased dominance in domestic games, Bayern Munich suffered a surprising 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, jeopardising their Bundesliga title chase. Bayern, led by Harry Kane, faces Lazio with their aura somewhat dimmed.
Paris Saint-Germain, in outstanding form, hosts Real Sociedad, the surprise winner of their group. PSG, led by Kylian Mbappe, remained unbeaten for three months, creating an air of anticipation around their Champions League journey.
Looking ahead, Inter face Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven host Dortmund, Napoli take on Barcelona, and Porto welcome Arsenal in the upcoming first-leg games on Feb. 20-21.
The stakes are higher this season, as four more entries are up for grabs for the 2025 Club World Cup. Europe's top-performing teams will secure a spot, with a rebranded tournament featuring 12 European teams and substantial prize money.
Additionally, UEFA's rankings, based on Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League performances, will determine extra places in the expanded 36-team Champions League next season. This adds a layer of significance to every match, impacting countries collectively and individual clubs vying for European glory.
Round of 16: Draw
FC Copenhagen (DEN) vs Manchester City (ENG)
RB Leipzig (GER) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
PSG (FRA) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)
Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)
PSV (NED) vs Dortmund (GER)
Atletico de Madrid (ESP) vs Inter Milan (ITA)
Porto (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)
Napoli (ITA) vs Barcelona (ESP)
Where can we livestream the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 in India?
We can live stream the UCL Round of 16 matches on SonyLiv and Sony Sports Network.