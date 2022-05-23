Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Tottenham Pip Arsenal To Final UEFA Champions League Qualification From England

Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski both scored twice and Harry Kane got the other goal as Spurs finished fourth, two points ahead of Arsenal.

Tottenham Pip Arsenal To Final UEFA Champions League Qualification From England
Son Heung-min, left, and Mohamed Salah finished the English Premier League season tied as the top scorers with 23 goals. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 11:28 am

Tottenham clinched Champions League qualification with a 5-0 win over relegated Norwich in the last round of the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)

Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski both scored twice and Harry Kane got the other goal as Spurs finished fourth, two points ahead of Arsenal, which defeated visiting Everton 5-1.

Coach Antonio Conte's team really only needed a point to be sure of finishing ahead of its crosstown rival on account of Spurs' superior goal difference, but there was no sign of settling for a draw against the league's last-place side as the visitors attacked from the start.

Related stories

Liverpool Win But Finish Second To Manchester City In English Premier League

English Premier League 2021-22: Arsenal Lose Again, This Time Against Newcastle - In Pics

English Premier League 2021-22: Tottenham Beat 10-man Arsenal In North London Derby To Boost Top-four Chances - In Pics

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur set up the first two goals, squaring the ball for Kulusevski's easy finish in the 16th minute, then crossing for Kane in the 32nd.

Kane had been a doubt to play due to a bug during the week but he recovered to take his league tally to 17 goals for the season. Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul won't want to watch a replay of the goal.

Krul's attempted pass went straight to Bentancur in his own penalty area and he crossed for Kane to head into the unguarded net.

Kulusevski sealed the result in the 64th when he shook off his marker and curled a fine shot into the far corner after being set free by Kane.

Then the Son show started. Lucas Moura set up the South Korean's 22nd goal of the season in the 70th, and Son let fly with a brilliant strike inside the far post five minutes later to take his final tally to 23. Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored as many.

Tags

Sports Football Tottenham UEFA Champions League EPL English Premier League Norwich Arsenal Everton Son Heung-min Harry Kane Dejan Kulusevski Antonio Conte Mohamed Salah
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read