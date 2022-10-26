Top 5 India Performances In T20s Down Under That Left Us In Awe

India versus Pakistan made every cricket fan sit up and watch as the two arch-rivals delivered a classic. Virat Kohli loves batting Down Under and against Pakistan, he showed us why he still is cricket's numero uno. But other Indian players, too, have contributed towards India’s rich history when it comes to playing in Australia.

Here are five memorable performances from Indian players Down Under over the years:

Krunal Pandya, 4/36, Australia vs India 2018, 3rd T20I, Sydney

After winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch elected to bat first on a Sydney wicket that’s always been batting-friendly. Despite a good start, Australian batters had few answers to the Indian spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. The former plucked four wickets as the Aussies managed 164. Despite Virat Kohli’s blistering knock of 61, Pandya walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Hardik Pandya, 42, Australia vs India 2020, 2nd T20I, Sydney

India returned to their old hunting ground once again as Australia set up a huge total of 195, with Steven Smith and Matthew Wade coming to the fore. In reply, India’s Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan mauled the Aussie bowlers to all corners of the SCG. However, with quick wickets in the middle overs, India were in a spot of bother. But, in walked Hardik Pandya, who smashed 42 off 22 deliveries as India raked up yet another series victory Down Under.

Gautam Gambhir, 56, Australia vs India 2012, 2nd T20I, Melbourne

After losing the first T20I in Sydney, MS Dhoni’s men returned to Melbourne with a host of new faces. A solid bowling performance backed by electric fielding ensured that the Aussies were bundled for a paltry 131. In reply, despite losing Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli, southpaw Gautam Gambhir, along with MS Dhoni, made sure there were no more hiccups for India as they levelled the series 1-1. Gambhir’s fifty included only four boundaries, but it was the anchor that paved the way for India’s success.

Jasprit Bumrah, 3/23, Australia vs India 2016, 1st T20I, Adelaide

After being whipped in the 50-over format by the Kangaroos, India and Australia faced each other again in the 20-over format. Batting first, India posted a massive 189 thanks to Kohli’s 90. Australia began the chase poorly as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of three for 23, the Aussie batters never got going. Bumrah’s haul also included the wicket of David Warner. Australia were bundled out for 151 as India won by 37 runs.

Rohit Sharma, 60, Australia vs India 2016, 2nd T20I, Melbourne

Sharma can be a nightmare for bowlers and it showed at the MCG, as he blitzed the Aussie attack all over the park. His 47-ball 60 included five fours and two massive sixes in his innings that lifted the Indian batting. Thanks to his innings, India posted 184 and in reply, the Aussies never got going despite a good knock from skipper Aaron Finch.