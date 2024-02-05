The Lionel Messi Experience, World Tour: Interactive Exhibit On His Journey, Accolades To Arrive Later This Year

Just over a year ago, the 'Messi' fever gripped Miami, a city which, despite its loose connection to football, welcomed the Argentinian with open arms. Lionel Messi had won the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his career only weeks prior and, snubbing offers from all over the globe, would choose to embrace a challenge like no other in the Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. (More Football News)
Messi's arrival in the United States of America is regarded as a landmark moment in MLS history, par only with the time when David Beckham landed on the US shores from the other side of the Atlantic to join LA Galaxy.
While his first season in Miami did not yield the results Inter and his own fans would have expected, the Messi mania remains at an all-time high.
While Messi and his team tours Asia in their preparation for the new season, the groundwork for a one-of-a-kind experience has been laid back home in Miami. The Messi Experience, as it is known, will be opened to the public in April 2024, and offer a unique, interactive perspective on the life and times of Lionel Messi.
The Messi Experience, which will be erected at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove, will feature nine installations spanning 20,000 square feet. Among the installations will be gaming experiences that allow individuals to step into Messi's shoes, immersive installations on his life, the story of his childhood and his road to superstardom, and other merchandise counters and photo booths.
Billed as a 'world tour', only the Miami leg of the Messi Experience has been made public yet. However, his most ardent fans will surely be hoping that the installations are not limited to Florida, and, instead, can be experienced throughout the world on later dates.