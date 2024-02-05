Lionel Messi: No Shows, Heavy Losses, Fan Outrage - How Inter Miami's Disastrous Tour Unfolded

The matches are about promotion and marketing, hoping to build a new brand by using stars like Messi and Uruguayan Luis Suarez. Instead, the tour is getting mostly bad PR, and results that have not been much better in matches that have stretched from El Salvador, through Dallas, into Saudi Arabia, and then Hong Kong on Sunday.

The next stop is Tokyo's National Stadium on Wednesday against Vissel Kobe, a wrap-up match on February 16 in Florida against Newell's Old Boys — Messi's boyhood club in Argentina, and the club that might be his final destination before retiring.