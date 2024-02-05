Sports

Messi No-Show Leaves Hong Kong Fans, Government Disappointed

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi did not take the field against Hong Kong XI owing to a hamstring strain, leaving thousands of fans as well as the government dismayed. Coach Gerardo Martino stood by the decision, saying Messi could not have been risked

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 5, 2024

Fans react on Lionel Messi not taking the field during the friendly football match between Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami CF at the Hong Kong Stadium. Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Disappointed at not seeing Lionel Messi in action, football lovers as well as the Hong Kong government demanded reparation or an explanation as the Argentine superstar stayed on the bench for the entirety of Inter Miami's pre-season friendly game against Hong Kong XI on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The near-40,000 seater Hong Kong Stadium was sold out as eager fans booked tickets in anticipation of witnessing their favourite in action. (More Football News)

But it was not to be, as Messi did not take the field owing to a hamstring strain. That eventually did not matter as Miami beat Hong Kong XI 4-1. But spectators were left dismayed for a different reason, and the government joined them in its disapproval.

“Regarding Messi not playing the match today, the government, as well as all football fans, are extremely disappointed about the organisers’ arrangement. The organisers owe all football fans an explanation,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.

But Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino stood by the decision, saying that both Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez - who also did not play - could not have been risked for the encounter.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo's Five Fab Records

Advertisement

“We understand the disappointment of the fans for the absence of Leo (Messi) and Luis Suarez,” Martino said. “We understand a lot of fans are very disappointed and we ask for their forgiveness. We wish we could have sent Leo and Luis on for at least a while but the risk was too big.”

The excitement of seeing Messi play was such that fans had thronged the stadium and filled it up even the day before, as the 2022 World Cup winner trained there in the presence of Miami co-owner David Beckham.

(With AP inputs)

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement