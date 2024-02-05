Disappointed at not seeing Lionel Messi in action, football lovers as well as the Hong Kong government demanded reparation or an explanation as the Argentine superstar stayed on the bench for the entirety of Inter Miami's pre-season friendly game against Hong Kong XI on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The near-40,000 seater Hong Kong Stadium was sold out as eager fans booked tickets in anticipation of witnessing their favourite in action. (More Football News)

But it was not to be, as Messi did not take the field owing to a hamstring strain. That eventually did not matter as Miami beat Hong Kong XI 4-1. But spectators were left dismayed for a different reason, and the government joined them in its disapproval.