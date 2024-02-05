Sports

Ronaldo Turns 39: Five Fab Records By Football Titan

An ornament of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong and was the world's leading goal-scorer in 2023, eclipsing Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe with a combined 54 goals for club Al Nassr and the Portugal national side

Outlook Sports Desk

February 5, 2024

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo training with his Saudi club Al Nassr. Photo: X/Al Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate springs eternal. But what remains beyond dispute is the fact that both these footballing icons have enriched the sport like hardly anybody else has, in their era. Ronaldo has turned a grand 39 on Monday, February 5, 2024, but is still going strong and seems to have no plans of retiring anytime soon. (More Football News)

In fact, Ronaldo was the world's leading goal-scorer in 2023, eclipsing Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe with a combined 54 goals for club Al Nassr and the Portugal national side. The veteran later said that he was very happy to achieve the milestone, adding that he will "try to do it again in 2024".

On Ronaldo's 39th birthday, here is look at five fabulous records he has set and is likely to better in the near future.

Most Goals In International Men's Football

Ronaldo has 128 goals from 205 international matches, the most by any men's footballer ever. Iran's Ali Daei is second on the list with 108 goals from 148 appearances. Argentina spearhead Messi is not too far behind, and is placed third with 106 goals from 180 games.

Only Man To Score 10 International Hat-Tricks

Ronaldo has netted thrice or more in 10 international games, and is the only men's footballer to have reached the double-digits mark there. Messi is right behind him with nine hat-tricks for Argentina. When it comes to the overall figures, Ronaldo reigns supreme there too, with 63 hat-tricks to his name (includes club and international both), while Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami, has notched up 57.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Rejoices As Al Nassr Thrashes Messi's Inter Miami

First To Net 800 Career Goals

In November 2022, Ronaldo became the first-ever player to net 800 career goals (club and country combined) during an English Premier League game against Arsenal. He later scored his 801st goal too in the same game for Manchester United from the penalty spot, which proved to be the match-winning strike.

First Man To Score In Five FIFA World Cups

With his 65th-minute goal against Ghana in Qatar 2022, Ronaldo became the first male footballer to score in five different FIFA World Cup editions. His first World Cup goal, in 2006, was from the penalty spot in a 2-0 victory over Iran. His next strike at the marquee quadrennial tournament came in South Africa in 2010, en route a 7-0 rout of North Korea. Ronaldo also scored in Portugal's 2-1 win against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Most Champions League Goals

With 141 goals, Ronaldo sits on top of the Champions League all-time pile. Messi is number two but 12 goals adrift, having netted 129 times in the prestigious European competition.

