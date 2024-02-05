Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate springs eternal. But what remains beyond dispute is the fact that both these footballing icons have enriched the sport like hardly anybody else has, in their era. Ronaldo has turned a grand 39 on Monday, February 5, 2024, but is still going strong and seems to have no plans of retiring anytime soon. (More Football News)

In fact, Ronaldo was the world's leading goal-scorer in 2023, eclipsing Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe with a combined 54 goals for club Al Nassr and the Portugal national side. The veteran later said that he was very happy to achieve the milestone, adding that he will "try to do it again in 2024".