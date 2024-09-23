Tennis

WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are some of the top players that will participate at the upcoming WTA China Open 2024. Here are the streaming, schedule, prize money and other details

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula
US Open 2024 women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka. Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
info_icon

The WTA 1000 China Open will see top stars in women's tennis battle it out for the numero uno status from Wednesday, September 25. Fifteen from the top 20 ranked players in the WTA Rankings will be in action for a spot in the year-ender WTA Finals in Riyadh. (More Tennis News)

Until now, no. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek and US Open 2024 women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka have sealed their place in the marquee tournament.

The 12-day event in China, will be one of the two back-to-back WTA 1000 events in the country, followed by the Wuhan Open.

This is the 18th edition of the WTA tournament held in Beijing. The first-ever tourney was held in 2004 and Serena Williams was its first winner.

Dates:

The Main Draw of the China Open 2024 starts off from Wednesday, September 25 and concludes on Sunday, October 6. Singles qualifying starts from Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24.

What is the format?

96 women's singles players will take part in the main draw, with 32 seeded players receiving byes. 76 players from the main draw will receive direct entry on the basis of PIF WTA Singles Rankings of August 26.

The remaining main-draw spots will be taken up by 8 wild cards and 12 qualifiers.

Aryna Sabalenka with the US Open trophy - null
US Open: 'Never Give Up On Your Dreams', Says Flushing Meadows Champion Aryna Sabalenka

BY Stats Perform

When are the finals?

The singles and doubles finals will both take place on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Who is the defending champion?

Iga Swiatek won the title last year, her sixth, when she defeated Liudmila Samsonaova in the final.

What is the prize money?

  • First round: 10 points | $23,250

  • Second round: 35 points | 34,500

  • Third round: 65 points | $59,100

  • Round of 16: 120 points | $101,000

  • Quarterfinals: 215 points | $185,000

  • Semifinals: 390 points | $325,000

  • Finalist: 650 points | $585,000

  • Champion: 1000 points | $1,100,000

Who are the top seeds at the WTA China Open 2024?

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Jessica Pegula (USA)

3. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

5. Coco Gauff (USA)

Where to watch WTA China Open 2024 in India?

One can watch WTA China Open 2024 in India on Tennis Channel.

