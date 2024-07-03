Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray 'Extremely Disappointed' By Singles Pull Out; But Calls It 'The Right Decision'

Andy Murray acknowledged "it was the right decision" to withdraw from the Wimbledon men's singles, despite the "extreme" disappointment of missing out. (More Tennis News)
The two-time champion pulled out of the men's singles event at SW19 early on Tuesday, after failing to recover from spinal cyst surgery in time to face Tomas Machac in the opening round later that day.
Murray's team confirmed his withdrawal after the former world number one gave himself every opportunity to be in a position to walk out and compete on Centre Court.
While it was not meant to be for the 37-year-old, he took pride in the strides he made just 10 days after going under the knife.
"I decided this morning. I slept on it," he said. "I told my team and my family that I didn't think I was going to play, just based on how I felt yesterday.
"I practised pretty well, and I was playing pretty good, I just wasn't happy with how my leg was feeling, and I wanted to sleep on it and make sure I was happy with the decision.
"I ran around at home a bit this morning when I got up, and it just wasn't where I wanted it to be, unfortunately. It's probably a few days too soon, but I worked extremely hard to at least give myself a chance to play.
"It was the right decision. It is extremely disappointing that I wasn't able to play but, at the same time, where I'm at -10 days after the operation in comparison to where I was told I would be and what my expectations were - is incredible really.
"I wanted to have a chance to go out there and walk out on my own on the Centre Court again and give it another go. But I also was only going to do that if I felt like I could be competitive, and I didn't feel like that today.
"I'm sorry for everyone that came and wanted to support and watch again. I wanted that moment as well, as much for me as the people who have supported me over the years.
"The fans but also my closest friends, family, my team. It was important for me to do that with them as well. It's one of those things. The timing was horrible, the surgery was a complex one, and it wasn't to be."
All is not lost for Murray, though, as he will compete alongside brother Jamie in the men's doubles.
The pair, who practised together on Tuesday, and are set to face the Australian duo of Rinky Hijikata and John Peers later in the week, and the three-time major winner is relishing the occasion.
"Getting the opportunity to play with Jamie here will be special," he added. "We've never done that before, and I'll make sure I make the most of it.
"It's easier said than done to just enjoy it when you're out there because you're competing and concentrating on trying to win the match. But hopefully, we can have a good run.
"We've got a good chance of winning. Jamie and I play great doubles together. We can definitely win the match."