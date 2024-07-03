Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray 'Extremely Disappointed' By Singles Pull Out; But Calls It 'The Right Decision'

Murray's team confirmed his withdrawal after the former world number one gave himself every opportunity to be in a position to walk out and compete on Centre Court

Murray spoke of his decision to withdraw from the men's singles
info_icon

Andy Murray acknowledged "it was the right decision" to withdraw from the Wimbledon men's singles, despite the "extreme" disappointment of missing out. (More Tennis News)

The two-time champion pulled out of the men's singles event at SW19 early on Tuesday, after failing to recover from spinal cyst surgery in time to face Tomas Machac in the opening round later that day.

Murray's team confirmed his withdrawal after the former world number one gave himself every opportunity to be in a position to walk out and compete on Centre Court. 

While it was not meant to be for the 37-year-old, he took pride in the strides he made just 10 days after going under the knife.

"I decided this morning. I slept on it," he said. "I told my team and my family that I didn't think I was going to play, just based on how I felt yesterday.

"I practised pretty well, and I was playing pretty good, I just wasn't happy with how my leg was feeling, and I wanted to sleep on it and make sure I was happy with the decision.

"I ran around at home a bit this morning when I got up, and it just wasn't where I wanted it to be, unfortunately. It's probably a few days too soon, but I worked extremely hard to at least give myself a chance to play.

"It was the right decision. It is extremely disappointing that I wasn't able to play but, at the same time, where I'm at -10 days after the operation in comparison to where I was told I would be and what my expectations were - is incredible really.

"I wanted to have a chance to go out there and walk out on my own on the Centre Court again and give it another go. But I also was only going to do that if I felt like I could be competitive, and I didn't feel like that today.

"I'm sorry for everyone that came and wanted to support and watch again. I wanted that moment as well, as much for me as the people who have supported me over the years.

"The fans but also my closest friends, family, my team. It was important for me to do that with them as well. It's one of those things. The timing was horrible, the surgery was a complex one, and it wasn't to be."

All is not lost for Murray, though, as he will compete alongside brother Jamie in the men's doubles.

The pair, who practised together on Tuesday, and are set to face the Australian duo of Rinky Hijikata and John Peers later in the week, and the three-time major winner is relishing the occasion.

"Getting the opportunity to play with Jamie here will be special," he added. "We've never done that before, and I'll make sure I make the most of it.

"It's easier said than done to just enjoy it when you're out there because you're competing and concentrating on trying to win the match. But hopefully, we can have a good run.

"We've got a good chance of winning. Jamie and I play great doubles together. We can definitely win the match."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign