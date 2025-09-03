Who Is Indian Teen Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi? 16-Year-Old Talent Making Heads Roll In USA

Maaya Rajeshwaran represented India at the US Open 2025 juniors event
Despite her loss, the Indian prodigy left an impression
The 16-year-old has trained at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy
Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is representing India at the US Open juniors but the 16-year-old went down fighting against second seed Hannah Klugman of Great Britain in the second round of junior girls’ singles at the US Open on Tuesday, September 2. Maaya lost 7-6(1), 4-6, 3-6 in a match that lasted two hours and two minutes at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Maaya, who has received full-time scholarship to train at the coveted Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, had defeated China's China’s Zhang Qian-Wei 7-6, 6-3 in the opening round. Maaya has risen her way through to the top with her highest ranking being 642.
Who Is Maaya Rajeshwaran?
Maaya grabbed eyeballs earlier this year when she put on a brilliant run at the WTA 125K Mumbai Open, wherein she would beat three top 300 players and become the first player born in 2009 to reach the semifinals of a WTA 125K event.
She would soon get an opportunity of a lifetime after getting to train at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain that would last for a year. The academy ended up giving her a scholarship. Maaya was snapped alongside the great Nadal as well as Toni Nadal, who gave her some tips and guidance whilst she was at the academy.
Born on June 12, 2009 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Maaya's entry into tennis began as a playtime activity at school. However, she would quickly take it up as a serious sport at the age of eight!
She trained under former India no. 1 KG Ramesh before going on to join Pro Serve Tennis Academy under coach Manoj Kumar. At 10, Maaya had set her sights on a professional tennis career and it seems the youngster is well on course to achieve that dream.
Maaya would win five junior titles (four J60s and one J100) in 2023 and also earned an invitation to the Australian Open 2023 U-14 event. The following year, Maaya made her junior Grand Slam debut in Melbourne but lost in the qualifiers to Sonja Zhenikhova of Germany.
The very same year, she made her senior tennis debut at the ITF W15 tourney in Egypt. In 2025, Maaya clinched the J300 junior title in Delhi and that helped break into the top 60 of the Junior ITF rankings. It also helped her secure a spot at the 2025 junior Grand Slams.