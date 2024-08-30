Tennis

US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's wait for a deep run into a grand slam rolls on after the former world number one was beaten by Karolina Muchova at the US Open

Naomi-Osaka-US-Open
Naomi Osaka was defeated at Flushing Meadows
info_icon

Naomi Osaka's wait for a deep run into a grand slam rolls on after the former world number one was beaten by Karolina Muchova at the US Open. (More Tennis News)

Osaka, a two-time champion at Flushing Meadows, lost 6-3 7-6 (7-5) on Thursday.

She came up against a player in fine form in Muchova, with the Czech displaying the quality that saw her reach the semi-finals a year ago.

"I was just really trying to be focused," Muchova said.

"I know she's an amazing player and that I have to bring the A-game to have a chance. So I was just trying to be really focused on myself. I knew I had to serve well because her serve is really good. So I was just trying to be kind of locked in myself and focused out there."

"Then the energy and the big court and all that, it for sure helps me. I like that."

Osaka, meanwhile, suggested the nerves got to her on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I think during the pressure moments I got nervous," Osaka said, and I don't know if I just have to keep playing more matches and get used to that feeling, especially on a really big stage.

"Honestly, if I get past the disappointment, I feel pretty proud of myself to have gotten that many opportunities while still feeling like I could have played much better."

Data Debrief: Fifth time's the charm?

Muchova is one of nine players to have defeated five former world number ones at grand slam events.

However, out of those, she is the only active player yet to win a major or a WTA 1000 title. Will that change in New York?

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets With England Slightly Ahead
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  2. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
  3. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  5. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  2. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  3. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  4. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  5. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws
  2. Bengaluru: Man Kills Choreographer Wife, Friend Sleeping Next To Her Wakes Up To Shock
  3. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  4. Ambanis, Adanis And Who? Top 10 Richest Individuals And Families In India
  5. UP: Police Books 2 Men With Abetment Of Suicide Charge After 2 Girls Were Found Hanging
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  5. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
World News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  4. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  5. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin