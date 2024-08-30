Tennis

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows

The world number one navigated a difficult opening set, seeing his opening game break evaporate immediately before a break point in the ninth game gave him the early advantage

Jannik Sinner is into the next round of the US Open.
Jannik Sinner continued his quest for US Open glory in impressive fashion by beating home hopeful Alex Michelsen in straight sets at Flushing Meadows. (More Tennis News)

Sinner, who is aiming to secure a second grand slam of 2024, needed just an hour and 39 minutes to dispatch his American opponent, emerging a 6-4 6-0 6-2 victor.  

The world number one navigated a difficult opening set, seeing his opening game break evaporate immediately before a break point in the ninth game gave him the early advantage. 

Sinner would showcase his class in the second, dropping 11 points throughout the entirety of the set to go within touching distance of advancing to the third round. 

Michelsen would match his opponent for the opening games of the third set, but a break in the fifth game proved decisive, with Sinner able to cruise to victory from then on.

Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare

The Italian's triumph set up a meeting with Australian Christopher O'Connell after overcoming a scare against Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci in four sets. 

Data Debrief: The Italian job

Sinner's triumph over Michelsen saw him achieve consecutive 50-win seasons at ATP level, becoming the first Italian in the Open Era to reach that number.

The world number one impressed on serve, winning 30 of his 37 first-serve points, while also hitting 23 winners compared to the American's 15. 

