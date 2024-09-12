Tennis

The Garden Cup 2024: Pegula, Navarro, Alcaraz, Shelton To Play Exhibition Matches At Madison Square Garden

The line-up for The Garden Cup was announced on Thursday. It marks the first tennis event since 2018 at MSG, home to the NBA's Knicks and NHL's Rangers

US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Sofia Kenin, of the United States
Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, Americans coming off career-best Grand Slam runs at the US Open, will play each other in an exhibition event at Madison Square Garden on December 4 that also will feature four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz against Ben Shelton. (More Tennis News)

The line-up for The Garden Cup was announced on Thursday. It marks the first tennis event since 2018 at MSG, home to the NBA's Knicks and NHL's Rangers.

Pegula reached her first Grand Slam final at Flushing Meadows before losing to Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 7-5 on Saturday. Navarro defeated defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the US Open en route to getting to the semi-finals, where she lost to Sabalenka.

Both Pegula, at No. 3, and Navarro, at No. 8, are in the top 10 of the WTA rankings this week.

Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon this season but bowed out last month in the second round of the US Open, which he won in 2022 for his first Grand Slam trophy.

Shelton's best showing at a major was his semi-final appearance in New York last year; he lost to fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the third round this time.

