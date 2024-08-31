Tennis

US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions

In the one hard-court match he played before the US Open — a defeat against Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open — Alcaraz lost his cool, repeatedly smashing his racket on the court, a reaction he later apologized for

Botic van De Zandschulp, right, of the Netherlands, greets Carlos Alcaraz. AP Photo
Botic van De Zandschulp, right, of the Netherlands, greets Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. AP Photo/Matt Rourke
info_icon

Everyone kept waiting for Carlos Alcaraz to turn things around at the US Open. Alcaraz figured it would happen at some point. So, did his opponent. (More Tennis News)

And, surely the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd and folks tuning in on TV did, too. This is, after all, Carlos Alcaraz we're talking about — the 21-year-old wunderkind with four Grand Slam titles already, including one at Flushing Meadows as a teen.

A guy at the top of the game right now. A guy expected to accept the mantel from the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

A guy who entered the US Open as the favourite and went into the second round in New York on a 15-match winning streak at the majors, with championships at the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July, plus a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in early August.

The best version of Alcaraz never materialized on Thursday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium against 74th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp, who wound up winning 6-1, 7-5, 6-4, a result as stunning for who won as for how easily he did.

Coco Gauff. - null
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win

BY Stats Perform

Afterwards, the No. 3-ranked Alcaraz sounded like someone a little worried about what it might mean.

“Instead of taking steps forward, I've taken steps back mentally. I can't understand the reason why," he said during the Spanish portion of his post-match news conference. “I have to check what's going on with me.”

What happened to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open?

It wasn't just that Alcaraz sounded defeated. It was also that he sounded bewildered.

“I couldn't see the ball well. ... I couldn't hit it properly. It's quite a weird sensation,” Alcaraz said. “I'm not well mentally, not strong. I don't know how to manage the difficult moments, and that's a problem for me.”

Who is Botic van de Zandschulp?

Across the net was van de Zandschulp, a 28-year-old from the Netherlands who seriously contemplated retirement a few months ago and came to the US Open with a record of 11-18 this season and without back-to-back victories at any tour-level tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz loses to Botic van de Zandschulp at US Open - Matt Rourke/AP
US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He only once has made it as far as the quarter-finals at any Grand Slam tournament, getting to that stage at Flushing Meadows three years ago.

So, van de Zandschulp was pretty sure the one-sided nature of Thursday's match was going to shift.

“Even in the third, you're thinking, like, He's going to come up with something special,'” van de Zandschulp said. “I actually was thinking that the whole match.”

But, Alcaraz just was unable to get going.

Why did Carlos Alcaraz struggle at the US Open?

He couldn't explain why he never turned things around or why he failed to find something that would work.

“Today, I was playing against the opponent, and I was playing against myself, in my mind," Alcaraz said. "A lot of emotions that I couldn't control.”

When a reporter offered one possible explanation — exhaustion after what's been a busy stretch — Alcaraz did acknowledge a tennis schedule he called “so tight” could have been too draining.

He went from the clay of Roland Garros to the grass of the All England Club to the clay of the Summer Games and then to the hard courts of North America.

“Probably, I came here with not as much energy as I thought that I was going to (have),” Alcaraz said. “But, I mean, I don't want to put that as excuse.”

What comes next for Carlos Alcaraz?

Maybe, the devastating loss to Novak Djokovic in the Olympic final that left Alcaraz in tears was hard to process properly.

In the one hard-court match he played before the US Open — a defeat against Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open — Alcaraz lost his cool, repeatedly smashing his racket on the court, a reaction he later apologized for.

Now, he's dropped three of his past four contests and needs to come up with a way to move past this stretch and be ready for the next Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open in January.

Then again, maybe Alcaraz shouldn't be too hard on himself. After all, there must be a reason only two men in the past 55 years managed to win the championships in Paris, London and New York in a single season: Rod Laver in 1969 (when he completed a calendar-year Grand Slam) and Rafael Nadal in 2010.

“I have to think about it," Alcaraz said. "I have to learn (from) it... if I want to improve.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  2. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: ENG Dominate After Gus Atkinson's Maiden Test Century
  4. Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics
  5. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
Football News
  1. Lyon 4-3 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Super-sub Gift Orban Settles Thriller
  2. Vincent Kompany Urges Bayern Munich To Cut Out Errors Against Freiburg
  3. Barcelona Can Still Improve Despite Great Start To LaLiga, Says Hansi Flick
  4. AC Milan Boss Paulo Fonseca Confident His Team Will Bounce Back Against Lazio
  5. The Numbers Game: Arne Slot's Liverpool Face Old Trafford Test
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  2. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  4. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  5. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Asna: No Major Impact On Gujarat, Direction Shifted Towards Oman
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refute CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry
  3. 'Political Desperation': Sena UBT Slams PM Modi's Apology Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse
  4. Akhilesh Jibes At Adityanath Over His 'Red Cap' Remark, Says 'Those Who Lack Motherly Love...'
  5. VP Dhankhar Slams Kapil Sibal Over 'Symptomatic Malaise' Remark; Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  3. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  4. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  5. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. Mpox Outbreak In Africa Could Be Stopped In Next 6 Month, Says WHO Chief
  3. US Joins Ukraine's Probe Into Crash Of F-16 Donated By Western Partners
  4. Italy: 2 More Under Scanner As Prosecutors Widen Probe Into Superyacht Sinking
  5. Middle-East: Convoy To Hospital Hit In Gaza, Israel Says Target Was Gunmen Who Seized Car
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin