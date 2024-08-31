US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win

Coco Gauff rallied after a slow start in the US Open third round, staging a comeback win over Elina Svitolina to keep her title defence alive. (More Tennis News)
The American dug deep, altering her approach to claim a 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory over the Ukrainian in just over two hours on Friday.
It was an even start to the match as both players tried to figure out their opponent, and Svitolina struck first, winning the final three games in the first set to take the lead.
Having successfully defended three break points during the first set, Svitolina could not maintain her momentum, with Gauff finding her footing, and getting the vital break in the sixth game to stretch into a lead that forced a decider.
After a strong start to the third set, the world number three failed to convert match point three times in the penultimate game but eventually got over the line with another break in the next.
After claiming her 60th win at grand slams, Gauff will face either Emma Navarro or Marta Kostyuk in the next round.
Data Debrief: Gauff defies age again
Gauff was certainly made to work hard for the victory, but in doing so, she became the youngest player to win 10+ consecutive women's singles matches at the US Open since Serena Williams (11 wins in a row between 1999 and 2000).
She is also the player with the joint-most wins at the US Open in women's singles this century before turning 21, equalling Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams with 17.
Gauff has now reached the fourth round in every grand slam this year, making her just the second player in the last 10 years to achieve that feat before the age of 21, after Iga Swiatek