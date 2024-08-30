Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat to Botic Van de Zandschulp at the US Open. (More Tennis News)
Alcaraz, the French Open and Wimbledon champion, had been tipped to win a third major of the year at Flushing Meadows.
However, the Spaniard's hopes of becoming just the third player to win the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same season were dashed by unseeded Dutchman Van de Zandschulp in the second round.
Van de Zandschulp prevailed 6-1 7-5 6-4 to cause the tournament's first huge shock.
"I think my level stayed at the same point all the match," said Alcaraz, who had won his previous 15 grand slam matches.
"It wasn't enough to win the match or to give myself the chance to get into the match or try to give myself chances.
"I didn't feel well hitting the ball. I think I made a lot of mistakes. When I wanted to come back, it was too late.
"He didn't make a lot of mistakes that I thought he was going to do so I was confused a little bit. I didn't know how to manage that.
"I came here with not as much energy as I thought that I was going to come with. But I don't want to put that as an excuse."
Data Debrief: Dutch delight
This was Van de Zandschulp's second career win over a top-five opponent, as he became just the second Dutch player to achieve that feat at the US Open, while he is the first from his nation to defeat a top-three player since 1991.
Indeed, Van de Zandschulp, who will face Jack Draper next, snapped a 43-match losing streak for Dutch players against ATP top 10 opponents at the majors.