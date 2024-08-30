Tennis

US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat to Botic Van de Zandschulp at the US Open

Carlos-Alcaraz-US-Open
Carlos Alcaraz was shocked at the US Open
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat to Botic Van de Zandschulp at the US Open. (More Tennis News)

Alcaraz, the French Open and Wimbledon champion, had been tipped to win a third major of the year at Flushing Meadows.

However, the Spaniard's hopes of becoming just the third player to win the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same season were dashed by unseeded Dutchman Van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Van de Zandschulp prevailed 6-1 7-5 6-4 to cause the tournament's first huge shock.

"I think my level stayed at the same point all the match," said Alcaraz, who had won his previous 15 grand slam matches.

"It wasn't enough to win the match or to give myself the chance to get into the match or try to give myself chances.

"I didn't feel well hitting the ball. I think I made a lot of mistakes. When I wanted to come back, it was too late.

"He didn't make a lot of mistakes that I thought he was going to do so I was confused a little bit. I didn't know how to manage that.

"I came here with not as much energy as I thought that I was going to come with. But I don't want to put that as an excuse."

Data Debrief: Dutch delight

This was Van de Zandschulp's second career win over a top-five opponent, as he became just the second Dutch player to achieve that feat at the US Open, while he is the first from his nation to defeat a top-three player since 1991. 

Indeed, Van de Zandschulp, who will face Jack Draper next, snapped a 43-match losing streak for Dutch players against ATP top 10 opponents at the majors.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets With England Slightly Ahead
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  2. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
  3. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  5. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  2. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  3. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  4. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  5. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws
  2. Bengaluru: Man Kills Choreographer Wife, Friend Sleeping Next To Her Wakes Up To Shock
  3. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  4. Ambanis, Adanis And Who? Top 10 Richest Individuals And Families In India
  5. UP: Police Books 2 Men With Abetment Of Suicide Charge After 2 Girls Were Found Hanging
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  3. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  4. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  5. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
World News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  3. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  4. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
  5. 'Next Question': Harris On Trump's Racial Attack In First Major Presidential Campaign Interview
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin