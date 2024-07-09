India's top seed Sumit Nagal is set to clash with Pedro Cachin in the round of 16 of the Challenger Braunschweig on Wednesday in Germany. He defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves in the round of 32 to proceed to the second round. (More Tennis News)
Nagal is ranked 73rd in the world. He was recently eliminated from the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles and doubles tournaments after the first round.
Nagal gained attention from all over the world after he caused a major upset by defeating Alexander Bublik in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open. He has been in great form for the past couple of years and recently finished as the runner-up in the 2024 Perugia Open.
In the second round of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger, Nagal will face Cachin, who defeated French player Gregoire Barrere in the first round. Nagal aims to win in preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Here is everything you need to know about Sumit Nagal vs Pedro Cachin, Braunschweig ATP Challenger, Round of 16 match live-streaming:
When to watch Sumit Nagal vs Pedro Cachin, Braunschweig ATP Challenger, Round of 16 match?
The Sumit Nagal vs Pedro Cachin, Braunschweig ATP Challenger, Round of 16 match will be played on Wednesday, July 10 at Braunschweig in Germany at 1:30 PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Pedro Cachin, Braunschweig ATP Challenger, Round of 16 match?
The Sumit Nagal vs Pedro Cachin, Braunschweig ATP Challenger, Round of 16 match will not be aired live on any television network.
Live streaming of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger will be available on the ATP Scores and Challenger TV website in India.